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MOC: Average rebar price in China down 0.8 percent in June 29-July 5 2026

Friday, 10 July 2026 09:11:01 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the June 29-July 5 period this year average finished steel prices in China continued their downward trend.

In the given period, the average prices of steel channel, high-speed wire rod and rebar decreased by 0.9 percent, 0.8 percent and 0.8 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of thermal coal, smoke-free lump coal and coking coal declined by 0.4 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.2 percent week on week, respectively.


Tags: Coking Coal Rebar Beams Wire Rod Longs Raw Mat China Far East 

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