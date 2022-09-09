MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down on Aug 29-Sept 4

Friday, 09 September 2022 11:26:05 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the August 29-September 4 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China moved on a downward trend.

In the given period, the average prices of high-speed wire rod, rebar, steel channel decreased by 1.9 percent, 1.7 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of thermal coal and smoke-free lump coal rose by 0.9 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, while the average price of coking coal in China declined by 0.2 percent, week on week.