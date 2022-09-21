﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China move down on Sept 5-11

Wednesday, 21 September 2022 10:22:00 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the September 5-11 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China moved down.

In the given period, the average prices of high-speed wire rod, steel channel, and rebar decreased by 0.7 percent, 0.7 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of thermal coal and smoke-free lump coal in China rose by 1.2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively, while that of coking coal declined by 0.5 percent, week on week.


Tags: Coking Coal Beams Wire Rod Rebar Longs Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down on Aug 29-Sept 4

09 Sep | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down slightly in June 13-19

27 Jun | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up during June 6-12

17 Jun | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices remain stable

21 Sep | Tube and Pipe

Chinese domestic steel section prices soften slightly

21 Sep | Longs and Billet

China’s rebar output down 13.8 percent in January-August

21 Sep | Steel News

China’s HRC output up 1.3 percent in January-August

21 Sep | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 20, 2022

20 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Gap between ex-China HRC offers from mills and deal prices widens

20 Sep | Flats and Slab

Inner Mongolia to eliminate 6.65 million mt of iron-smelting capacity by 2023

20 Sep | Steel News