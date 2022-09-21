MOC: Average steel prices in China move down on Sept 5-11

Wednesday, 21 September 2022 10:22:00 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the September 5-11 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China moved down.

In the given period, the average prices of high-speed wire rod, steel channel, and rebar decreased by 0.7 percent, 0.7 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of thermal coal and smoke-free lump coal in China rose by 1.2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively, while that of coking coal declined by 0.5 percent, week on week.