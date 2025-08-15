MOC: Average rebar prices in China down 0.7 percent in August 4-10

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the August 4-10 period this year the average finished steel prices in China moved down.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod and steel channels decreased by 0.7 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, smoke-free lump coal and thermal coal rose by 1.8 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, week on week.

$1 = RMB 7.1371