 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CITIC...

CITIC Pacific Special Steel’s wholly-owned subsidiary Tefu Kechuang Special Steel to acquire 100 percent equity in Prosperity Kingsfield Limited

Wednesday, 31 December 2025 10:17:18 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Jiangsu Province-based Chinese major steelmaker CITIC Pacific Special Steel announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Tefu Kechuang Special Steel (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (Tefu Kechuang) plans to acquire 100 percent equity in Prosperity Kingsfield Limited from Guangzhou Konggang at RMB 1.51 billion ($0.21 billion) via its own funds.

After the acquisition, Tefu Kechuang will rapidly absorb Prosperity Kingsfield Limited’s controlling company Stemcor’s mature expertise and core technologies in overseas supply-chain management, global brand marketing, and local customer service, thereby strengthening its own overseas operations. Stemcor was formed in London in 1951 and is a leading independently run service provider for the steel industry. 


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ex-China CRC prices move sideways amid declines in futures prices

31 Dec | Flats and Slab

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 31, 2025

31 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - December 31, 2025 

31 Dec | Longs and Billet

China’s MOF reduces VAT levy rate for properties transactions, trying to support real estate in 2026

31 Dec | Steel News

China’s steel sector PMI decreases to 46.3 percent in December 2025

31 Dec | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 30, 2025

30 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian government commences deliberation on expansion of SAIL’s Bokaro steel mill

30 Dec | Steel News

Ex-China stainless steel prices move sideways, support from commodity prices persists

30 Dec | Flats and Slab

Xianyang, Shaanxi Province activates Level-I emergency response

30 Dec | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - December 30, 2025 

30 Dec | Longs and Billet