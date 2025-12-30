Indian government commences deliberation on expansion of SAIL’s Bokaro steel mill

The government has commenced deliberation on expanding the capacity of Steel Authority of India Limited’s Bokaro Steel Plant (BSP) to 7.55 million mt per year from 5.25 million mt per year, junior minister of steel, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, said in a statement on Tuesday, December 30.

“Discussion is on for the brownfield expansion project of BSP. We will definitely do it,” he said.

The expansion of the steel mill was in line with the National Steel Policy (NSP) target of achieving domestic steel-making capacity of 300 million mt per year by 2030, Varma said.

The current government discussions were on the quantum of capital investment required for the expansion and adoption of advanced technology, which would ensure production of green steel and emission control measures, he added.