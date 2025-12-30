 |  Login 
First production line of Sanbao Group’s 2.56 million mt cold-rolled silicon steel project into operation

Tuesday, 30 December 2025 11:00:45 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The first production line of Fujian Province-based Chinese steelmaker Sanbao Group’s cold rolled silicon steel and metal products deep-processing project-designed to yield 2.56 million mt of high-end cold-rolled steel products per year-has been completed and put into operation on December 29.

The commissioning of the project marks Sanbao Group’s transition into the high-end, specialized, and cutting-edge new-materials sector. It is expected to add more than RMB 20 billion ($2.84 billion) to annual output value, helping Zhangzhou, Fujian Province build a RMB 100 billion ($14,21 billion) -level metallurgical-new-materials industrial cluster and supplying critical materials to high-end manufacturing.


