Chinese steel enterprises’ gross profit totals RMB 111.5 billion in Jan-Nov 2025

In the January-November period this year, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a gross profit of RMB 111.5 billion ($15.9 billion), compared to a gross profit of RMB 7.86 billion recorded in the same period of last year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on December 27.

The automotive sector recorded a gross profit of RMB 440.29 billion ($62.6 billion) in the given period, up 7.5 percent year on year.

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 43.76 billion ($6.2 billion), RMB 152.5 billion ($21.7 billion) and RMB 125.71 billion ($17.9 billion) in the first eleven months, down 15.5 percent, down 4.7 percent and up 27.8 percent year on year, respectively.

In the given period, the aggregate gross profit of large and medium-sized industrial enterprises in China amounted to RMB 6.63 trillion ($0.94 trillion), up 0.1 percent year on year.

$1 = RMB 7.0331