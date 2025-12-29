 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Chinese...

Chinese steel enterprises’ gross profit totals RMB 111.5 billion in Jan-Nov 2025

Monday, 29 December 2025 09:30:19 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-November period this year, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a gross profit of RMB 111.5 billion ($15.9 billion), compared to a gross profit of RMB 7.86 billion recorded in the same period of last year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on December 27.

The automotive sector recorded a gross profit of RMB 440.29 billion ($62.6 billion) in the given period, up 7.5 percent year on year.  

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 43.76 billion ($6.2 billion), RMB 152.5 billion ($21.7 billion) and RMB 125.71 billion ($17.9 billion) in the first eleven months, down 15.5 percent, down 4.7 percent and up 27.8 percent year on year, respectively. 

In the given period, the aggregate gross profit of large and medium-sized industrial enterprises in China amounted to RMB 6.63 trillion ($0.94 trillion), up 0.1 percent year on year.  

$1 = RMB 7.0331


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 29, 2025

29 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Shagang cuts its scrap purchase price by $4.2/mt on late December

29 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - December 29, 2025 

29 Dec | Longs and Billet

Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes’ subsidiary acquires 100 percent equity in JYCRS

29 Dec | Steel News

China to reduce tax exemption for NEV purchases in 2026

29 Dec | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 26, 2025

26 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Asia rebar prices move sideways, outlook for January mainly stable

26 Dec | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic PPGI prices remain stable amid support from HRC prices

26 Dec | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - December 26, 2025 

26 Dec | Longs and Billet

China’s semis exports up 25.8% in Nov from Oct, up 140.86% in Jan-Nov 2025

26 Dec | Steel News