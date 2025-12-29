 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China...

China to reduce tax exemption for NEV purchases in 2026

Monday, 29 December 2025 09:29:51 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

During January 1, 2026 to December 31, 2027 period, consumers who purchase models included in the Catalog of New Energy Vehicle Models Eligible for Vehicle Purchase Tax Reduction and Exemption will continue to enjoy the vehicle purchase tax reduction and exemption policy, according to the notice jointly issued by Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Ministry of Finance, and State Taxation Administration of China.

Starting from January 1, 2026, the purchase of new energy vehicles will change from full exemption of purchase tax to a 50 percent reduction in taxation. The maximum tax exemption per vehicle will be adjusted from RMB 30,000 ($4,267) to a maximum tax reduction of RMB 15,000 ($2,134) per vehicle.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 29, 2025

29 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Shagang cuts its scrap purchase price by $4.2/mt on late December

29 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - December 29, 2025 

29 Dec | Longs and Billet

Chinese steel enterprises’ gross profit totals RMB 111.5 billion in Jan-Nov 2025

29 Dec | Steel News

Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes’ subsidiary acquires 100 percent equity in JYCRS

29 Dec | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 26, 2025

26 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Asia rebar prices move sideways, outlook for January mainly stable

26 Dec | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic PPGI prices remain stable amid support from HRC prices

26 Dec | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - December 26, 2025 

26 Dec | Longs and Billet

China’s semis exports up 25.8% in Nov from Oct, up 140.86% in Jan-Nov 2025

26 Dec | Steel News