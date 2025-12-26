China’s semis exports up 25.8% in Nov from Oct, up 140.86% in Jan-Nov 2025

In November this year, China’s semi-finished steel exports totaled 1.4766 million mt, up 25.8 percent month on month, while increasing by 59.23 percent year on year, according to China’s customs authorities.

In the January-November period this year, China’s semi-finished steel exports amounted to 13.3801 million mt, up 140.86 percent year on year, 16.14 percentage points lower than the increase recorded in the first ten months.

As for the year of 2026, China’s semi-finished steel will still have the competitive advantage, while the uncertainties in trade policies might affect its exports. It is expected that the growth of China’s semi-finished steel exports will slow down in 2026.