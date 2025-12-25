Shagang Group inks strategic cooperation agreement with CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding

Jiangsu Province-based Shagang Group, China’s largest private steelmaker, has recently inked strategic cooperation agreement with China State Shipbuilding Corporation’s Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding. Accordingly, both parties will focus on end-to-end collaboration in shipbuilding and steel supply, targeting to launch a new chapter of powerful alliance and mutual, win-win success based on their respective industrial strengths.

Shagang operates multiple advanced production lines, which can make it capable of precisely meeting the steel requirements of various types of vessels.

Both parties’ cooperation will promote the coordinated upgrading of the upstream and downstream sectors of shipbuilding and steel industries, which will inject strong momentum into the high-quality development of China's high-end equipment manufacturing sector.