 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s stainless steel exports down 1.0 percent in January-November 2025

Wednesday, 24 December 2025 10:02:37 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-November period this year, China’s stainless steel imports and exports amounted to 1.3742 million mt and 4.5462 million mt, down 21.0 percent and 1.0 percent year on year, respectively, according to China’s customs authorities.

In November alone, China’s stainless steel imports and exports totaled 112,100 mt and 405,300 mt, down 10.0 percent and up 13.0 percent month on month, while decreasing by 14.0 percent and 8.0 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-November period, China’s net export volume of stainless steel amounted to 3.172 million mt, up 11.57 percent year on year. 

In November this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports amounted to 15,400 mt, up 104.1 percent month on month, while increasing by 133.32 percent year on year. In the January-November period this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports totaled 108,400 mt, up 23.8 percent year on year. 


Tags: Stainless Stainless products  Flats China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 51, 2025

18 Dec | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 50, 2025

11 Dec | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 49, 2025

05 Dec | Flats and Slab

China’s stainless steel crude steel output up 2.22 percent in Oct from Sept 2025

03 Dec | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 48, 2025

28 Nov | Flats and Slab

China’s stainless steel exports up 0.04 percent in January-October 2025

25 Nov | Steel News

Global iron ore exports rise marginally in Jan-Sep'25 despite 3% drop in Chinese steel production

24 Nov | Steel News

India's stainless steel imports drop over 20 percent in Jan-Oct'25 as Chinese shipments fall sharply

21 Nov | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 47, 2025

20 Nov | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 46, 2025

13 Nov | Flats and Slab

Marketplace Offers

Hot Drawn Stainless Round Bar
Diameter:  4.76 - 100 mm
201, 304/304L, 316/316L, 303
AND MET METAL A.S.
View Offer
Hot Stainless Wire Rod
Diameter:  5.5 - 26 mm
201, 304/304L, 316/316L, 303
AND MET METAL A.S.
View Offer
Hot Drawn Stainless Square Bar
Edge Length1:  12 - 55 mm
Edge Length2:  12 - 55 mm
201, 304/304L, 316/316L, 303
AND MET METAL A.S.
View Offer