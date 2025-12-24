China’s stainless steel exports down 1.0 percent in January-November 2025

In the January-November period this year, China’s stainless steel imports and exports amounted to 1.3742 million mt and 4.5462 million mt, down 21.0 percent and 1.0 percent year on year, respectively, according to China’s customs authorities.

In November alone, China’s stainless steel imports and exports totaled 112,100 mt and 405,300 mt, down 10.0 percent and up 13.0 percent month on month, while decreasing by 14.0 percent and 8.0 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-November period, China’s net export volume of stainless steel amounted to 3.172 million mt, up 11.57 percent year on year.

In November this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports amounted to 15,400 mt, up 104.1 percent month on month, while increasing by 133.32 percent year on year. In the January-November period this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports totaled 108,400 mt, up 23.8 percent year on year.