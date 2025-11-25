China’s stainless steel exports up 0.04 percent in January-October 2025

In the January-October period this year, China’s stainless steel imports and exports amounted to 1.2621 million mt and 4.1408 million mt, down 21.37 percent and up 0.04 percent year on year, respectively, according to China’s customs authorities.

In October alone, China’s stainless steel imports and exports totaled 124,100 mt and 358,100 mt, up 3.18 percent and down 14.43 percent month on month, while decreasing by 21.56 percent and 14.2 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-October period, China’s net export volume of stainless steel amounted to 2.8787 million mt, up 13.6 percent year on year.

In October this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports amounted to 7,600 mt, down 47.11 percent month on month, while decreasing by 11.71 percent year on year. In the January-October period this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports totaled 93,000 mt, up 14.86 percent year on year.