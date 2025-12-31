 |  Login 
China’s MOF reduces VAT levy rate for properties transactions, trying to support real estate in 2026

Wednesday, 31 December 2025 10:33:16 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China’s Ministry of Finance and State Taxation Administration announced that starting from 2026, for individuals selling residential properties purchased less than 2 years, the VAT levy rate will be reduced from the previous 5 percent to 3 percent. Properties held for two years or more will be exempt from VAT.

China’s real estate industry has been in a prolonged downturn, exerting a negative impact on the steel industry. MOF and STA’s measures target to stimulate transaction activities in real estate sector.

These measures are the last ones in a series of measures announced by the Chinese authorities this month, including encouraging government institutions buying of existing housing stock for the local government program of affordable housing.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

