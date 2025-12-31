China’s MOF reduces VAT levy rate for properties transactions, trying to support real estate in 2026

China’s Ministry of Finance and State Taxation Administration announced that starting from 2026, for individuals selling residential properties purchased less than 2 years, the VAT levy rate will be reduced from the previous 5 percent to 3 percent. Properties held for two years or more will be exempt from VAT.

China’s real estate industry has been in a prolonged downturn, exerting a negative impact on the steel industry. MOF and STA’s measures target to stimulate transaction activities in real estate sector.

These measures are the last ones in a series of measures announced by the Chinese authorities this month, including encouraging government institutions buying of existing housing stock for the local government program of affordable housing.