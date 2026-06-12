MOC: Average rebar price in China down 0.2 percent in June 1-7 2026

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the June 1-7 period this year the average finished steel prices in China continued to indicate declines.

In the given period, the average prices of common medium steel plate, rebar and high-speed wire rod decreased by 0.4 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, thermal coal and smoke-free lump coal rose by 1.9 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.5 percent week on week, respectively.