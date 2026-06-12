 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > MOC:...

MOC: Average rebar price in China down 0.2 percent in June 1-7 2026

Friday, 12 June 2026 09:43:07 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the June 1-7 period this year the average finished steel prices in China continued to indicate declines.

In the given period, the average prices of common medium steel plate, rebar and high-speed wire rod decreased by 0.4 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, thermal coal and smoke-free lump coal rose by 1.9 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.5 percent week on week, respectively.


Tags: Beams Rebar Coking Coal Wire Rod Longs Raw Mat China Far East 

Similar articles

MOC: Average rebar price in China up 0.4 percent in May 11-17 2026

26 May | Steel News

MOC: Average rebar price in China up 0.9 percent in Apr 20-26, 2026

30 Apr | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly on Sept 19-25

30 Sep | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China move down on Sept 5-11

21 Sep | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down on Aug 29-Sept 4

09 Sep | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down slightly in June 13-19

27 Jun | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up during June 6-12

17 Jun | Steel News

MOC: Average rebar prices in China down 0.7 percent in August 4-10

15 Aug | Steel News

European longs prices mostly stable domestically and for exports

12 Jun | Longs and Billet

Bangladesh’s scrap import activity improves, new HMS bookings at lower levels

12 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Marketplace Offers

HEA
Width:  100 - 1,000 mm
YILGENCI SAN. VE TIC. A.S.
View Offer
NPU Beams
Width:  65 - 400 mm
YILGENCI SAN. VE TIC. A.S.
View Offer
NPI Beams
Width:  80 - 400 mm
YILGENCI SAN. VE TIC. A.S.
View Offer