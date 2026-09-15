Vallourec breaks ground on new subsea line pipe insulation production line in Brazil

France-based seamless steel tube producer Vallourec has broken ground on a new production line at its Serra facility in Espírito Santo, Brazil, dedicated to Proxxima™ resin systems featuring Goldilocks™ subsea insulation technology (GDLX™).

The investment marks a new step in the industrial deployment of the subsea thermal insulation technology and is aimed at strengthening Vallourec's integrated offshore offering.

New line to support offshore projects in Brazil and export markets

According to Vallourec, Proxxima resin systems featuring GDLX subsea insulation technology provide enhanced thermal performance, longer cool-down times and faster insulation execution compared with conventional systems.

The technology has already been selected for ExxonMobil's Longtail deepwater project in Guyana, for which Vallourec will supply thermally insulated line pipes as part of its integrated offshore offering.

Located close to the Port of Vitória, the Serra facility is positioned to serve both the Brazilian market and export destinations. Vallourec said the investment will also expand its local production capabilities and specialized expertise for increasingly complex offshore projects.

Technology supported Vallourec's Hammerhead and Longtail contracts

Guillemot said the new investment will strengthen Vallourec's offshore portfolio and expand its ability to provide high-performance integrated solutions.

“The enhanced capabilities provided by GDLX™ were instrumental in securing the Hammerhead and Longtail contracts, the largest line pipe orders ever secured by Vallourec,” Guillemot stated.

Vallourec senior vice president for South America tube activities Andre Lacerda added that the investment reinforces Brazil's strategic role in Vallourec's global industrial footprint, while expanding the company's local capabilities and supporting its long-term presence in Brazil's offshore industry.