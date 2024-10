France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec has announced that it has signed a contract with Brazilian state-owned energy company Petrobras to supply up to 25,000 mt of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) and accessories over a three-year period.

Accordingly, the French company’s high-end products from its Brazilian plants will be used in the development of Petrobras’ Sepia 2 and Atapu 2 oil projects, handling the technical challenges of Brazil’s deepwater pre-salt oil fields.