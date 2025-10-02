 |  Login 
Petrobras awards Vallourec new offshore OCTG supply contract for pre-salt fields

Thursday, 02 October 2025 15:10:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec has announced that it has received a new offshore supply order from Petrobras, Brazil’s state-owned energy giant. The contract covers more than 30 units of Vallourec’s Submagnético Free Flow® oil country tubular goods (OCTG) for use in Brazil’s offshore pre-salt fields, one of the most technically challenging exploration zones in the world.

The Submagnético Free Flow® solution was jointly developed with Petrobras to address scale-formation problems in well tubing. By applying a magnetic field to the extracted fluid, the system inhibits the formation of inorganic scale deposits inside the pipes.

Operational and environmental benefits

This technological advancement offers several operational advantages:

  • Lower intervention costs by reducing the frequency of well cleaning.
  • Reduced chemical usage, as less scale inhibitor is needed.
  • Minimized unplanned downtime, improving overall production efficiency.

Vallourec confirmed that the new technology has successfully completed all required qualification tests, including vibration, shock, and pressure assessments. It also passed API and ISO connection tests, proving its robustness under demanding offshore conditions.


