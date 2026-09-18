 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Arabian...

Arabian Pipes signs new steel pipe coating contract with Saudi Aramco

Friday, 18 September 2026 11:13:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Saudi Arabia-based steel pipe producer Arabian Pipes Company has announced that it has signed a contract worth approximately SAR 19 million ($5.1 million) with Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) for the coating of steel pipes.

The contract was signed on September 15, 2026, and has a duration of 11 months. 

Financial impact expected from Q4 2026

Arabian Pipes expects the financial impact of the contract to be reflected in its results from the fourth quarter of 2026 through the third quarter of 2027.

The latest agreement follows several contracts signed between Arabian Pipes and Saudi Aramco earlier this year. These include a SAR 68 million contract signed in July for the manufacture, coating and supply of steel pipes, with an eight-month duration.

In addition, Arabian Pipes signed a SAR 133 million steel pipe manufacturing and supply contract with Saudi Aramco in June, following contracts totaling around SAR 62 million in May.

Tags: Pipe Tubular S. Arabia Middle East Steelmaking 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

Marketplace Offers

ERW Longitudinal Galvanized Flat Pipe

External Diamater 21.7 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness 12.7 - 127 mm
 
Tedarikçi CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer

ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe

External Diamater 21.3 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness 12.7 - 127 mm
 
Tedarikçi CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer

ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe

External Diamater 21.3 - 114.3 mm
Wall Thickness 1.2 - 6 mm
 
Tedarikçi INCOSTEEL
View Offer

Similar articles

East Pipes signs steel pipe supply contract with Aramco

16 Sep | Steel News

Saudi Arabia sets five-year AD duties on Indian cast iron pipes and hollow tubes

04 Aug | Steel News

Arabian Pipes signs fifth steel pipe supply contract with Saudi Aramco this year

24 Jul | Steel News

Saudi-based East Pipes to supply steel pipe to Esnad Al-Turuq Contracting Company

23 Jul | Steel News

Arabian Pipes secures $35 million steel pipe supply contract from Aramco

02 Jul | Steel News

Arabian Pipes signs another steel pipe supply contract with Saudi Aramco

26 May | Steel News

BAZ Steel signs MoU with SAAL to localize Saudi steel pipe production under Vision 2030

06 Apr | Steel News

Saudi Arabia’s APC secures another pipe contract from Saudi Aramco

26 Mar | Steel News

Buhur and Jindal partner on steel pipe plant in Saudi Arabia

24 Feb | Steel News

Saudi Steel Pipe announces $80 million offshore line pipe contract

30 Jan | Steel News