Arabian Pipes signs new steel pipe coating contract with Saudi Aramco

Saudi Arabia-based steel pipe producer Arabian Pipes Company has announced that it has signed a contract worth approximately SAR 19 million ($5.1 million) with Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) for the coating of steel pipes.

The contract was signed on September 15, 2026, and has a duration of 11 months.

Financial impact expected from Q4 2026

Arabian Pipes expects the financial impact of the contract to be reflected in its results from the fourth quarter of 2026 through the third quarter of 2027.

The latest agreement follows several contracts signed between Arabian Pipes and Saudi Aramco earlier this year. These include a SAR 68 million contract signed in July for the manufacture, coating and supply of steel pipes, with an eight-month duration.

In addition, Arabian Pipes signed a SAR 133 million steel pipe manufacturing and supply contract with Saudi Aramco in June, following contracts totaling around SAR 62 million in May.