NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 2.2 percent in mid-September 2026

In mid-September (September 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar rose by RMB 52.4/mt ($7.7/mt) or 1.7 percent to RMB 3,182.7/mt ($470/mt), compared to the price in early September (September 1-10), as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium steel plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles increased by 1.5 percent, 1.1 percent, 0.8 percent, 0.4 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively, all compared to early September.