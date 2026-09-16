Indian steel exporters await clarity as new EU FTA quotas emerge

The steel tariff-rate quota (TRQ) arrangements under the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA), initially seen as providing India with wider access to the EU steel market, have come under closer scrutiny following the publication of detailed product-level allocations. While the agreement provides a total guaranteed country-specific quota of 1.64 million mt, a comparison with India's current entitlements under the EU's new steel import regime shows that the allocations for several key steel products are actually lower, leaving uncertainty over the extent of the additional market access provided by the FTA.

As SteelOrbis previously reported, the FTA provides India with total country-specific quotas of 1.64 million mt, comprising a most-favoured nation (MFN) component of 946,616 mt and an FTA component of 694,853 mt. The arrangement was initially interpreted as providing India with wider access to the EU steel market by adding the preferential FTA allocation to the MFN component.

However, the detailed product allocations have since prompted the Indian steel industry to question that interpretation. Market participants have pointed out that the 1.64 million mt total guaranteed country-specific allocation under the FTA is around 300,000 mt below the country-specific quotas allocated to India under the EU steel regulation in June.

The differences in major steel quotas can be seen in the table below (mt).

Product MFN quota (acc. FTA) FTA quota (acc. FTA) Total quota (acc. FTA) MFN quota (June 2026) FTA quota (June 2026) Total quota (June 2026) HRC 299,197 210,408 509,605 299,196 298,077 597,274 CRC 125,581 93,077 218,658 125,581 144,393 269,974 Metallic coated sheets (4A) 113,084 84,776 197,860 113,083 120,099 233,183 Organic coated sheets 110,919 75,119 186,038 110,919 106,418 217,337 Stainless bars and light sections 47,409 31,869 79,278 47,409 45,147 92,556 Gas pipes 20,421 13,924 34,346 20,421 19,726 40,147 Seamless stainless tubes and pipes 7,886 5,253 13,140 7,886 7,442 15,328 Other welded pipes 12,092 8,853 20,946 12,092 12,542 24,634

The Indian steel industry is consequently seeking 29-35 percent higher quotas across steel product categories, according to a report by Reuters. Reuters has also shared a note submitted to India's trade ministry saying, “India's total guaranteed country-specific quota under the agreement is smaller than its current total entitlement, putting the country in an unfavorable position with regard to market access.”