US OCTG imports up 44.4 percent in July 2026 from June

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods totaled 150,116 mt in July this year, up 44.4 percent from June and down 3.0 percent from July 2025. By value, OCTG imports totaled $151.2 million in July 2026, compared to $119.3 million in the previous month and $191.5 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in July with 59,060 mt, compared to 52,525 mt in June and 69,835 mt in July 2025. Other top sources of imported OCTG in July include Taiwan with 31,702 mt, Vietnam with 15,417 mt, the United Arab Emirates with 10,197 mt and Austria with 8,575 mt.