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US OCTG imports up 44.4 percent in July 2026 from June

Monday, 21 September 2026 19:43:45 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods totaled 150,116 mt in July this year, up 44.4 percent from June and down 3.0 percent from July 2025. By value, OCTG imports totaled $151.2 million in July 2026, compared to $119.3 million in the previous month and $191.5 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in July with 59,060 mt, compared to 52,525 mt in June and 69,835 mt in July 2025. Other top sources of imported OCTG in July include Taiwan with 31,702 mt, Vietnam with 15,417 mt, the United Arab Emirates with 10,197 mt and Austria with 8,575 mt.

Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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