US structural pipe and tube exports down 4.6 percent in April 2026 from March

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 5,080 mt in April this year, down 4.6 percent from March and down 14.8 percent from April 2025. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $13.0 million in April, compared to $12.63 million in the previous month and $11.68 million in the same month of the previous year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Mexico in April with 3,341 mt, compared to 3,289 mt in March and 2,468 mt in April 2025. The other top export destination was Canada with 1,496 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in April.