US standard pipe imports up 27.9 percent in March 2026 from February

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 62,460 mt in March this year, up by 27.9 percent compared to February and down 9.5 percent year on year. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $60.83 million in March, compared to $47.26 million in February and $69.17 million in March last year.

The US imported the most standard pipe from the UAE in March with 17,592 mt, compared to 12,525 mt in February and 10,125 mt in March 2025. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in March include Vietnam with 11,399 mt, Canada with 10,708 mt, Mexico with 5,737 mt, and Oman with 4,601 mt.