 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US OCTG imports down 22.6 percent in April 2026 from March

Tuesday, 23 June 2026 15:12:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 72,469 mt in April this year, down 22.6 percent from March and down 59.6 percent year on year. By value, OCTG imports totaled $86.97 million in April, compared to $105.13 million in March and $227.67 million in the same month in 2025.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in April with 25,315 mt, compared to 22,566 mt in March and 33,207 mt in April 2025. Other top sources of imported OCTG in April include Austria with 13,752 mt, Taiwan with 10,749 mt, and Canada with 7,414 mt.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US structural pipe and tube exports down 10.1 percent in March 2026 from February

22 May | Steel News

US standard pipe imports up 27.9 percent in March 2026 from February

21 May | Steel News

US line pipe imports up 8.3 percent in March 2026 from February

19 May | Steel News

US OCTG imports down 19.1 percent in March 2026 from February

18 May | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 4.1 percent in February 2026 from January

28 Apr | Steel News

US standard pipe imports down 12.9 percent in February 2026 from January

27 Apr | Steel News

US OCTG exports down 13.2 percent in February 2026 from January

24 Apr | Steel News

US line pipe imports up 52.3 percent in February 2026 from January

23 Apr | Steel News

US OCTG imports up 24.6 percent in February 2026 from January

22 Apr | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports up 38.7 percent in January 2026 from December

30 Mar | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

ERW Longitudinal Galvanized Flat Pipe
External Diamater:  21.7 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 114.3 mm
Wall Thickness:  1.2 - 6 mm
INCOSTEEL
View Offer