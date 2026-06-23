US OCTG imports down 22.6 percent in April 2026 from March

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 72,469 mt in April this year, down 22.6 percent from March and down 59.6 percent year on year. By value, OCTG imports totaled $86.97 million in April, compared to $105.13 million in March and $227.67 million in the same month in 2025.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in April with 25,315 mt, compared to 22,566 mt in March and 33,207 mt in April 2025. Other top sources of imported OCTG in April include Austria with 13,752 mt, Taiwan with 10,749 mt, and Canada with 7,414 mt.