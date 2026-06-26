US standard pipe imports down 17.5 percent in April 2026 from March

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 51,478 mt in April this year, down by 17.5 percent compared to March and down 22.8 percent year on year. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $51.22 million in April, compared to $60.83 million in March and $69.42 million in April last year.

The US imported the most standard pipe from the UAE in April with 10,146 mt, compared to 17,592 mt in March and 12,661 mt in April 2025. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in April include Canada with 9,120 mt, Mexico with 5,816 mt, Thailand with 5,251 mt, and Turkey with 5,153 mt.