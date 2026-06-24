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US line pipe imports up three percent in April 2026 from March

Wednesday, 24 June 2026 15:10:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 46,689 mt in April this year, up three percent from March and up 16.0 percent year on year. By value, line pipe imports totaled $51.45 million in April this year, compared to $48.05 million in March and $57.7 million in April 2025.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in April with 26,847 mt compared to 27,844 mt in March and 14,118 mt in April 2025. Other top sources of imported line pipe in April include India with 2,976 mt, the UK with 2,863 mt, and Mexico with 2,806 mt.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

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