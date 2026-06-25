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US OCTG exports down 17.5 percent in April 2026 from March

Thursday, 25 June 2026 12:17:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 12,599 mt in April this year, down 17.5 percent from March and down 5.6 percent from April 2025. By value, OCTG exports totaled $30.76 million in April, compared to $33.75 million in the previous month and $25.67 million in the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in April with 8,767 mt, compared to 9,732 mt in March and 10,042 mt in April 2025. Other top source was Mexico with 1,799 mt.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

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