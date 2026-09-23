Georgia's steel bar and pipe imports from Turkey increase in Jan-Aug 2026

In the January-August period this year, Georgia's total external trade turnover with Turkey, which is the top trading partner of the country, amounted to $2.24 billion, including imports worth $1.92 billion, up seven percent, and exports worth $328.87 million, increasing 56.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the first eight months, Georgia's imports of bars and rods of iron or non-alloy steel from Turkey amounted to 143,940 mt, up by 24.2 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $86.6 million, rising compared to $67.7 million in the January-August period of 2025. In addition, in the same period, the country's imports of steel tubes and pipes from Turkey amounted to 59,299 mt, up 10.3 percent year on year, while the value of these imports totaled $43.36 million, rising compared to $40.82 million in the first eight months of 2025.