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Georgia's steel bar and pipe imports from Turkey increase in Jan-Aug 2026

Wednesday, 23 September 2026 12:15:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the January-August period this year, Georgia's total external trade turnover with Turkey, which is the top trading partner of the country, amounted to $2.24 billion, including imports worth $1.92 billion, up seven percent, and exports worth $328.87 million, increasing 56.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the first eight months, Georgia's imports of bars and rods of iron or non-alloy steel from Turkey amounted to 143,940 mt, up by 24.2 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $86.6 million, rising compared to $67.7 million in the January-August period of 2025. In addition, in the same period, the country's imports of steel tubes and pipes from Turkey amounted to 59,299 mt, up 10.3 percent year on year, while the value of these imports totaled $43.36 million, rising compared to $40.82 million in the first eight months of 2025.

Tags: Pipe Tubular Georgia Europe Imp/exp Statistics 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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