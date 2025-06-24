Georgia’s steel pipe imports from Turkey up 15.8 percent in Jan-May 2025

In the January-May period this year, Georgia's total external trade turnover with Turkey, which is the top trading partner of the country, amounted to $1.21 billion, including imports worth $1.07 billion, down one percent, and exports worth $136.15 million, decreasing 22.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the first five months, Georgia's imports of steel tubes and pipes from Turkey amounted to 30,858 mt, up 15.8 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $24.12 million, rising by 3.7 percent on year-on-year basis.