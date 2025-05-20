 |  Login 
Georgia’s steel pipe imports from Turkey up 24.3 percent in Jan-Apr

Tuesday, 20 May 2025 14:53:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the January-April period this year, Georgia's total external trade turnover with Turkey, which is the top trading partner of the country, amounted to $914.3 million, including imports worth $814.23 million, down 3.5 percent, and exports worth $100.07 million, decreasing 19.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the first four months, Georgia's imports of steel tubes and pipes from Turkey amounted to 25,165 mt, up 24.3 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $19.91 million, rising by 11.7 percent on year-on-year basis.


