According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 65,486 mt in September this year, up 25.4 percent from August and up 25.8 percent from September 2025. By value, line pipe imports totaled $75.0 million in September 2026, compared to $61.4 million in the previous month and $54.9 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in September with 26,285 mt, compared to 7,392 mt in August and 31,180 mt in September 2025. Other top sources of imported line pipe in September include Mexico with 5,653 mt, Taiwan with 5,632 mt and India with 5,409 mt.