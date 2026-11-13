Benteler's Lingen electric steel mill reaches 25 million mt production milestone

Austria-based Benteler has announced that its electric steel mill in Lingen, Germany, has reached a cumulative production milestone of 25 million mt of steel since beginning operations in 1974.

The facility, which produces steel using recycled steel scrap, has been operating for more than five decades and currently employs approximately 280 people. According to the company, the milestone reflects the plant's long-standing steelmaking operations and the contributions of its workforce.

Lingen steel mill supports Benteler's integrated steel and tube production

Benteler stated that steel produced at the Lingen electric steel mill is subsequently processed into high-quality steel tubes at other Benteler Steel/Tube facilities. Through its own steel production, the company maintains control over key stages of its integrated value chain and can adjust material properties to meet the specific requirements of downstream tube applications.

According to Thomas Michels, COO of Benteler Steel/Tube, the Lingen electric steel mill plays a key role in the company's integrated production structure. He also highlighted that electric steelmaking and the use of recycled steel scrap provide a foundation for further reducing the carbon footprint of Benteler's products.