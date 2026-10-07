EUROFER: EU steel pipe and tube output to grow by 1.3 percent in 2026

EU steel pipe and tube production is expected to increase by 1.3 percent in 2026, following marginal growth of 0.1% in 2025, according to the European Steel Association's (EUROFER) third-quarter Economic and Steel Market Outlook 2026-2027, which points to a gradual recovery amid persistent uncertainty across European manufacturing.

Pipe and tube production recovers after three years of decline

The projected expansion follows three consecutive years of contraction, with EU tube output falling by 1.3% in 2022, 1.4 percent in 2023 and 2.4 percent in 2024, before stabilizing in 2025. EUROFER forecasts a further increase of 1.2% in 2027, indicating that the sector's recovery will remain modest.

Tube production growth is expected to lag behind the overall recovery in EU steel-using industries, whose steel-weighted output is forecast to increase by 1.5 percent in 2026 and 2.5 percent in 2027, following a decline of 0.1 percent in 2025.