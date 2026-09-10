Corinth Pipeworks to supply over 200 km of steel pipes for DESFA project

Greek steel pipe producer Corinth Pipeworks has secured a major contract from Greek gas transmission system operator DESFA to manufacture and supply more than 200 km of steel pipes for the Duplication of Karperi-Komotini High-Pressure Branch project in Greece.

Under the contract, Corinth Pipeworks will manufacture and supply 30-inch helical submerged arc welded line pipes for the development of a new parallel high-pressure gas transmission network. The project is intended to increase the capacity, flexibility and resilience of Greece's National Natural Gas Transmission System.

Pipes to be produced at Corinth Pipeworks' Thisvi facility

The steel pipes will be manufactured at Corinth Pipeworks' facilities in Thisvi, Greece, and will feature an external three-layer polyethylene anticorrosion coating and an internal epoxy lining.

The pipeline has been designed to be hydrogen-ready and capable of transporting up to 100 percent pure hydrogen, allowing the infrastructure to support future hydrogen transportation alongside its role in Greece's natural gas network.

New parallel pipeline network to span 218.5 km

The Duplication of Karperi-Komotini High-Pressure Branch project involves the construction of a 218.5 km parallel network. The new infrastructure is intended to address capacity constraints in the northern section of Greece's National Natural Gas Transmission System and strengthen the country's energy security.

The project will also support increased regional interconnections, including exports through the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria, while providing additional transmission capacity to meet the region's energy requirements.