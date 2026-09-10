France's steel product import value down 0.2 percent in Jan-July 2026

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-July period this year France's basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €5.44 billion, decreasing by 0.2 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.22 billion of steel pipes and tubes - up 0.7 percent, €315.71 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 0.6 percent, €390.48 million of cold rolled steel strip - dropping by 4.3 percent, €278.75 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 5.1 percent, and €1.39 billion of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 11.0 percent, all compared to the same period of 2025.