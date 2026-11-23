France-based seamless steel tube producer Vallourec has announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2026, reporting higher tube sales volumes compared to the previous quarter, despite logistics disruptions in the Middle East and challenging iron ore market conditions.

In the third quarter, Vallourec recorded revenues of $956 million, down 10 percent year on year but up eight percent quarter on quarter. The company's EBITDA decreased by 26 percent year on year to $181 million, while its net profit attributable to shareholders fell to $66 million from $152 million in the same period of 2025.

Tube sales volumes increase by 12 percent quarter on quarter

Vallourec's Tubes segment recorded revenues of $887 million, down 11 percent year on year but up nine percent quarter on quarter. Tube sales volumes totaled 274,000 mt, increasing by 12 percent compared to the previous quarter, although declining by 10 percent year on year.

According to Vallourec, the segment's performance was affected by higher logistics costs for Middle East shipments, a less favorable sales mix and a temporary operational issue in the US.

Middle East disruptions affect deliveries, while US demand remains strong

Vallourec stated that congestion at ports south of the Strait of Hormuz continued to delay tube shipments and increase transportation costs, despite resilient drilling activity in the Middle East. Deteriorating maritime security conditions also affected scheduled deliveries and invoicing.

In contrast, the company highlighted favorable market conditions in the US, where drilling activity remained strong, inventories declined and seamless tube prices increased for nine consecutive months.

Vallourec also reported new offshore project awards in Brazil, Angola and Azerbaijan, which are expected to support its tube business through 2027.

Iron ore sales decline amid higher freight costs

In the third quarter, iron ore sales volumes decreased by 28 percent year on year to 1.1 million mt, while segment revenues declined by 18 percent to $80 million.

Meanwhile, Vallourec announced revisions to the second phase of its Pau Branco iron ore mine expansion project in Brazil. The revised plan will require significantly lower capital expenditure while supporting a normalized annual production target of approximately 6 million mt, with start-up scheduled for mid-2027.

The planned upgrade of the mine's second ore-processing unit has been postponed, as the company prioritizes investment opportunities within its core Tubes business.

Nine-month revenues decline amid lower shipment volumes

In the January-September period of 2026, Vallourec's consolidated revenues decreased by nine percent year on year to $2.82 billion. Its operating income declined to $369 million from $488 million, while net profit attributable to shareholders fell to $197 million from $285 million.

During the same period, tube sales volumes totaled 789,000 mt, down 13 percent year on year, while iron ore sales volumes declined by 22 percent to 3.7 million mt. However, average tube selling prices increased by six percent year on year.

Vallourec expects stable tube shipments in Q4 2026

Looking ahead, Vallourec expects tube sales volumes to remain broadly stable in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter, although Middle East logistics disruptions and operational constraints in the US are expected to continue affecting performance.

The company forecasts fourth-quarter EBITDA of $170-210 million and full-year EBITDA of $760-800 million. Meanwhile, full-year iron ore sales volumes are expected to remain slightly below 5.0 million mt.

Despite near-term uncertainties, Vallourec expects stronger international drilling activity and newly secured offshore projects to support demand for its seamless tubular products in 2027.