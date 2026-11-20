In the January-October period this year, Georgia's total external trade turnover with Turkey, which is the top trading partner of the country, amounted to $2.86 billion, including imports worth $2.47 billion, up 8.7 percent, and exports worth $393.09 million, increasing 45.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the first 10 months, Georgia's imports of bars and rods of iron or non-alloy steel from Turkey amounted to 166,284 mt, up by 40.8 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $100.17 million, rising compared to $69.09 million in the January-October period of 2025. In addition, in the same period, the country's imports of steel tubes and pipes from Turkey amounted to 75,820 mt, up 10.6 percent year on year, while the value of these imports totaled $59.04 million, rising compared to $51.52 million in the first 10 months of 2025.