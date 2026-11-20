The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has published amendments to the country's customs tariff schedule providing for phased reductions in import duties under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement, effective January 1, 2027. The amendments cover a wide range of products, including hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), rebar, steel sections, stainless steel and steel pipes.

According to the official notice, the amendments to Part 1 of Schedule No. 1 of the Customs and Excise Act, 1964, establish revised preferential tariff rates for products covered by the AfCFTA Agreement. The changes concern the AfCFTA tariff column and do not constitute a general reduction in South Africa's import duties for steel products originating from all countries.

South Africa sets AfCFTA steel import duties at 1.5-4.5 percent

Under the amended tariff schedule, numerous carbon steel flat and long products will be subject to a three percent preferential duty under AfCFTA, compared to the general customs duty of 10 percent. These include certain HRC, CRC, galvanized steel products, wire rod, rebar, steel sections and other alloy steel products.

Meanwhile, the AfCFTA duty on several stainless steel flat products will be 1.5 percent, compared to a general duty of 10 percent. For certain steel pipes and tubes, the preferential rates will range from three percent to 4.5 percent, depending on the tariff classification.

The amended schedule includes the following rates for selected steel products:

Steel product General duty (%) AfCFTA duty (%) HRC 10 3 CRC 10 3 Galvanized flat steel 10 3 Wire rod 10 3 Rebar 10 3 Steel sections 10 3 Stainless flat steel 10 1.5 Steel pipes and tubes 10-15 3-4.5

Revised tariffs to take effect on January 1, 2027

The amendments form part of South Africa's implementation of the phased tariff reduction commitments under AfCFTA. The published schedule specifies preferential rates for eligible imports under the agreement, while maintaining separate tariff columns for other trade arrangements, including those with the EU and UK, EFTA, SADC and MERCOSUR.

In addition to the AfCFTA tariff adjustments, SARS announced separate technical amendments to customs classifications, including new eight-digit tariff subheadings under Chapter 73, which covers articles of iron or steel. These changes are also scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027.