According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 44,172 mt in September this year, down 38.2 percent from August and down 12.7 percent from September 2025. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $47.8 million in September 2026, compared to $65.3 million in the previous month and $48.3 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most standard pipe from South Korea in September with 10,742 mt, compared to 7,149 mt in August and 7,508 mt in September 2025. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in September include Canada with 7,327 mt, Mexico with 4,174 mt, Vietnam with 3,955 mt and China with 3,902 mt.