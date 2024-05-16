Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 18.3 percent in January-March

Thursday, 16 May 2024 10:27:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 243,611 metric tons, up by 63.4 percent compared to February and by 12.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $234.67 million, increasing by 50.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 19.6 percent year on year.

In the January-March period, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 513,653 mt, up 18.3 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 20.0 percent to $513.77 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 110,213 mt, up 75.3 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the US with 56,639 mt and the United Kingdom with 43,271 mt.

Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-March period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2023 January-March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) March 2023 March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 62,886 110,213 75.3 51,061 85,116 66.7 US 30,604 56,639 85.1 3,181 33,474 952.3 United Kingdom 37,800 43,271 14.5 22,368 15,772 -29.5 Iraq 30,174 33,904 12.4 9,576 6,266 -34.6 Belgium 21,329 24,713 15.9 14,586 12,307 -15.6 Croatia 3,103 19,401 525.2 2,930 5,658 93.1 Egypt 8,216 19,229 134.0 982 8,575 773.2 Germany 16,332 16,819 3.0 10,958 5,949 -45.7 Italy 17,092 16,812 -1.6 7,497 8,874 18.4 Georgia 11,343 16,469 45.2 3,534 4762 34.7

Turkey’s main welded pipe export destinations on country basis in the January-March period this year are presented below: