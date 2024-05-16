Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 18.3 percent in January-March

In March this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 243,611 metric tons, up by 63.4 percent compared to February and by 12.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $234.67 million, increasing by 50.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 19.6 percent year on year.
In the January-March period, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 513,653 mt, up 18.3 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 20.0 percent to $513.77 million, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 110,213 mt, up 75.3 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the US with 56,639 mt and the United Kingdom with 43,271 mt.
Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-March period this year:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-March 2023
|
January-March 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
March 2023
|
March 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Romania
|
62,886
|
110,213
|
75.3
|
51,061
|
85,116
|
66.7
|
US
|
30,604
|
56,639
|
85.1
|
3,181
|
33,474
|
952.3
|
United Kingdom
|
37,800
|
43,271
|
14.5
|
22,368
|
15,772
|
-29.5
|
Iraq
|
30,174
|
33,904
|
12.4
|
9,576
|
6,266
|
-34.6
|
Belgium
|
21,329
|
24,713
|
15.9
|
14,586
|
12,307
|
-15.6
|
Croatia
|
3,103
|
19,401
|
525.2
|
2,930
|
5,658
|
93.1
|
Egypt
|
8,216
|
19,229
|
134.0
|
982
|
8,575
|
773.2
|
Germany
|
16,332
|
16,819
|
3.0
|
10,958
|
5,949
|
-45.7
|
Italy
|
17,092
|
16,812
|
-1.6
|
7,497
|
8,874
|
18.4
|
Georgia
|
11,343
|
16,469
|
45.2
|
3,534
|
4762
|
34.7
Turkey’s main welded pipe export destinations on country basis in the January-March period this year are presented below: