﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 18.3 percent in January-March

Thursday, 16 May 2024 10:27:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 243,611 metric tons, up by 63.4 percent compared to February and by 12.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $234.67 million, increasing by 50.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 19.6 percent year on year.

In the January-March period, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 513,653 mt, up 18.3 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 20.0 percent to $513.77 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 110,213 mt, up 75.3 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the US with 56,639 mt and the United Kingdom with 43,271 mt.

Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-March period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-March 2023

January-March 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

March 2023

March 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Romania

62,886

110,213

75.3

51,061

85,116

66.7

US

30,604

56,639

85.1

3,181

33,474

952.3

United Kingdom

37,800

43,271

14.5

22,368

15,772

-29.5

Iraq

30,174

33,904

12.4

9,576

6,266

-34.6

Belgium

21,329

24,713

15.9

14,586

12,307

-15.6

Croatia

3,103

19,401

525.2

2,930

5,658

93.1

Egypt

8,216

19,229

134.0

982

8,575

773.2

Germany

16,332

16,819

3.0

10,958

5,949

-45.7

Italy

17,092

16,812

-1.6

7,497

8,874

18.4

Georgia

11,343

16,469

45.2

3,534

4762

34.7

 Turkey’s main welded pipe export destinations on country basis in the January-March period this year are presented below:


Tags: Pipe Tubular Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

Saudi-based APC and TenarisSaudiSteelPipes to supply pipes to Aramco

16 May | Steel News

Australia lifts AD duties on precision pipe from China and S. Korea

16 May | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru sees 4.4 percent rise in sales revenues in Q1

15 May | Steel News

Corinth Pipeworks to supply HFW pipes for Subsea7’s project in North Sea

14 May | Steel News

Canada maintains AD order on welded pipe imports from four countries

13 May | Steel News

Turkey’s Borusan Boru posts lower net profit for Q1, sees higher sales revenues

09 May | Steel News

Saudi-based East Pipes to provide coated pipes to local contracting company

08 May | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 9.6 percent in Jan-February

08 May | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat sees 16% rise in steel sales volume in April from March

07 May | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 9.2 percent in Jan-Feb

07 May | Steel News