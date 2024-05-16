﻿
Saudi-based APC and TenarisSaudiSteelPipes to supply pipes to Aramco

Thursday, 16 May 2024 13:34:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Saudi Arabian oil and gas company Aramco has announced that it will procure oil and gas pipes from Saudi Arabia-based pipemaker TenarisSaudiSteelPipes, formerly known as Saudi Steel Pipe Co. (SSP), and steel pipes from Arabian Pipes Company.

Under the first contract, TenarisSaudiSteelPipes will supply oil and gas pipes worth SAR 138.6 million ($36.95 million) to Aramco for up to 12 months.

Under the second contract, Arabian Pipes Company will provide steel pipes from its own mills worth around SAR 107 million ($28.53 million) to the company for 10 months.

Aramco expects that the financial impact of both contracts will be reflected in the first and second quarters of 2025.


