Canada maintains AD order on welded pipe imports from four countries

Monday, 13 May 2024 12:32:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has completed the expiry review on the antidumping (AD) duty against certain carbon steel welded pipes originating in or exported from Pakistan, the Philippines, Turkey and Vietnam, and has determined that the expiry of the order is likely to result in the continuation or resumption of dumping of such goods.

The antidumping duties imposed in 2019 are at 66.8 percent for Pakistan and the Philippines, 45.8 percent for Turkey and 54.2 percent for Vietnam. The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) will now conduct an inquiry to determine whether the expiry of its order is likely to result in injury to the Canadian industry and has announced that it will issue its decision no later than October 16, 2024.


