Tuesday, 30 April 2024 13:29:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec has announced that it has managed to secure another major order from global oil producer ExxonMobil and that it will supply line pipe for the latter’s deep-water Whiptail oil and gas project in Guyana within the framework of the long-term agreement signed in 2021.

Vallourec will deliver over 180 km of line pipe, including X80 grade, developed by Vallourec’s R&D teams.

The pipes will be produced at the company’s Jeceaba factory in Minas Gerais, Brazil.