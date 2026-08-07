Russia's TMK supplies high-strength lightweight drill pipes for Western Siberian wells

According to local media reports, Russian steel pipe producer TMK has supplied a newly developed batch of high-strength drill pipes for well construction at oil and gas fields in Western Siberia. The product has been designed to reduce the overall weight of drill strings while maintaining the mechanical properties required for demanding drilling operations.

TMK has launched production of 127 mm diameter drill pipes manufactured from V150-grade steel with a reduced wall thickness of 7.52 mm. These pipes replace the previously used S135-grade products, which have a wall thickness of 9.19 mm. Lower steel consumption has reduced the total weight of the drill string by 15 percent without compromising its load-bearing capacity or operational performance.

According to TMK chief engineer Evgeny Zaselsky, an industrial batch totaling more than 400 mt has already been successfully used in well construction. He stated that the high-strength pipes were developed in cooperation with the company's industry partners to improve the economic efficiency of drilling long wells.