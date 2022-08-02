TMK expands product portfolio with new 2,520 mm diameter pipes

Tuesday, 02 August 2022 11:39:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steel pipe producer TMK has announced that it has expanded its product portfolio by starting production of pipes with a diameter of 2,520 mm at its Chelyabinsk pipe plant.

The project was completed in record time, in just three months. The pipes were designed for the construction of port bank protection fortifications in regions with difficult climatic conditions. The first batch of products, which was manufactured in June this year and meet all the necessary requirements has already been shipped to a customer.