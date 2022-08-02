﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

TMK expands product portfolio with new 2,520 mm diameter pipes

Tuesday, 02 August 2022 11:39:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steel pipe producer TMK has announced that it has expanded its product portfolio by starting production of pipes with a diameter of 2,520 mm at its Chelyabinsk pipe plant.

The project was completed in record time, in just three months. The pipes were designed for the construction of port bank protection fortifications in regions with difficult climatic conditions. The first batch of products, which was manufactured in June this year and meet all the necessary requirements has already been shipped to a customer.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Russia CIS Steelmaking TMK 

Similar articles

Russia’s stainless steel imports down 24 percent in June from May

01 Aug | Steel News

Borusan Mannesmann’s sales revenues up 195.6 percent in H1

01 Aug | Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts rise yet again week-on-week

29 Jul | Steel News

Turkish hollow section prices decline due to weaker market fundamentals

29 Jul | Tube and Pipe

Local Chinese steel pipe prices move down slightly

29 Jul | Tube and Pipe

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down on July 18-24

29 Jul | Steel News

US OCTG exports down 6.6 percent in May

28 Jul | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move down

27 Jul | Tube and Pipe

US structural pipe and tube exports down 18.9 percent in May

26 Jul | Steel News

India’s Welspun Corp commissions BF and sinter plant in Gujarat

25 Jul | Steel News