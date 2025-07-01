 |  Login 
Cybersteel boosts stainless pipe production in Russia with RUB 12 billion investment

Tuesday, 01 July 2025 16:06:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Russia-based steel producer Cybersteel has launched a fully modernized production facility for cold-formed stainless steel pipes in Pervouralsk, aiming to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities and reduce reliance on Chinese imports. The upgrade marks a strategic step toward integrating advanced technologies into traditional steel production.

Capacity increases by 70 percent

With a total investment of RUB 12 billion ($152.87 million), the plant’s annual seamless stainless steel pipe capacity has grown by 1.7 times, reaching 15,000 metric tons. This expansion enables Cybersteel to manufacture a broader range of specialty products for high-tech sectors - including steam generator pipes used in nuclear power plants.

Financial support and job creation

The project was partially funded by RUB 5.2 billion from Russia’s Federal Industrial Development Fund. In addition to industrial output, the modernization has created over 100 new jobs in the Sverdlovsk region.

The installation of over 150 new equipment units has dramatically improved the production process. Automation has reduced manual labor requirements and increased labor productivity by 1.5 times, according to company sources. These upgrades align with Cybersteel’s goal to merge steel manufacturing with advanced IT systems, enhancing both efficiency and precision.

Import dependency reduced

Cybersteel estimates that the enhanced production capabilities will help cut seamless stainless steel pipe imports from China by half.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Stainless products  Russia CIS Steelmaking 

