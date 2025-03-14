Russia’s Severstal starts production of new types of LD pipes for oil and gas

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it has started production of large diameter pipes with the application of the innovative “Kolchuga” protective glass-thermoplastic coating for a key client of Russian gas monopoly Gazprom. The company plans to produce a total 4,000 mt of pipes with such coating at its Izhora Pipe Plant.

Pipes with the “Kolchuga” protective glass-thermoplastic coating, developed jointly with AO METACLAY, a Russian manufacturer of polymer compositions for the insulation of metal products, are used for laying major gas pipelines in the most difficult conditions.

“Fulfilling such an order is a responsible step towards mastering a new type of product, which will open up new opportunities for the company to apply modern technologies in the gas and oil industry. The use of pipes with such a coating will not only increase the safety and reliability of infrastructure projects, but also open up new opportunities for the entire industry,” Dmitry Goroshkov, director for Work with Energy Companies and Infrastructure Projects at Severstal, said.