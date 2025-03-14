 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Russia’s...

Russia’s Severstal starts production of new types of LD pipes for oil and gas

Friday, 14 March 2025 17:52:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it has started production of large diameter pipes with the application of the innovative “Kolchuga” protective glass-thermoplastic coating for a key client of Russian gas monopoly Gazprom. The company plans to produce a total 4,000 mt of pipes with such coating at its Izhora Pipe Plant.

Pipes with the “Kolchuga” protective glass-thermoplastic coating, developed jointly with AO METACLAY, a Russian manufacturer of polymer compositions for the insulation of metal products, are used for laying major gas pipelines in the most difficult conditions.

“Fulfilling such an order is a responsible step towards mastering a new type of product, which will open up new opportunities for the company to apply modern technologies in the gas and oil industry. The use of pipes with such a coating will not only increase the safety and reliability of infrastructure projects, but also open up new opportunities for the entire industry,” Dmitry Goroshkov, director for Work with Energy Companies and Infrastructure Projects at Severstal, said.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Russia CIS Steelmaking Severstal 

Similar articles

Canada initiates review on welded large line pipe from Japan

14 Mar | Steel News

Canada retaliates against US with reciprocal steel tariffs

13 Mar | Steel News

Anshan Steel and Bengang keep their HRC prices stable for April

13 Mar | Flats and Slab

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

12 Mar | Tube and Pipe

EU gives swift response to US steel tariffs

12 Mar | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count both decrease week-on-week

11 Mar | Steel News

US Steel groups pledge support for steel tariffs, applaud actions taken by Trump Administration

10 Mar | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.7 percent in 2024

07 Mar | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 9.3 percent in 2024

07 Mar | Steel News

Liberty Pipes Hartlepool starts line pipe production for energy infrastructure project

07 Mar | Steel News