Severstal launches new piling pipe line in Russia’s Vologda region

Tuesday, 24 June 2025 11:49:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has launched a new piling pipe production line at its Cherepovets Metallurgical Plant (CherMK) in Sheksna in the Vologda region. The company invested RUB 1 billion ($17.40 million) in the project. The new line can produce up to 50,000 mt of pile pipes annually that meet quality standards for harsh operating conditions.

CEO Alexander Shevelev said the facility represents part of Severstal's strategy to develop high-tech products for the construction, gas, and oil industries.


