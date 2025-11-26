Japan’s JFE Steel chooses Primetals to supply new hot dip galvanizing line

Japan-based steel producer JFE Steel Corporation has selected British plantmaker Primetals Technologies to supply a new continuous galvanizing line for its West Japan Works in Fukuyama. According to Primetals, the facility is expected to begin operations in October 2028.

JFE Steel invests in automotive sector

The new galvanizing line will feature alloying capabilities, enabling JFE Steel to produce advanced grades of ultra-high-tensile steel sheets, essential materials for global automotive manufacturers seeking to reduce vehicle weight while meeting stricter environmental standards and improving collision safety.

Project details

Primetals Technologies will be responsible for the design and manufacturing of all mechanical equipment, as well as advisory services throughout installation and commissioning. The project scope extends across the entire terminal facility, including entry and exit terminal sections, annealing furnace, alloying furnace, skin pass mill, side trimmer and loopers.

By integrating these advanced systems, JFE Steel aims to significantly enhance its ability to support the automotive sector’s growing demand for next-generation galvanized steel products.