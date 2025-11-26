 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s...

Japan’s JFE Steel chooses Primetals to supply new hot dip galvanizing line

Wednesday, 26 November 2025 10:56:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japan-based steel producer JFE Steel Corporation has selected British plantmaker Primetals Technologies to supply a new continuous galvanizing line for its West Japan Works in Fukuyama. According to Primetals, the facility is expected to begin operations in October 2028.

JFE Steel invests in automotive sector

The new galvanizing line will feature alloying capabilities, enabling JFE Steel to produce advanced grades of ultra-high-tensile steel sheets, essential materials for global automotive manufacturers seeking to reduce vehicle weight while meeting stricter environmental standards and improving collision safety.

Project details

Primetals Technologies will be responsible for the design and manufacturing of all mechanical equipment, as well as advisory services throughout installation and commissioning. The project scope extends across the entire terminal facility, including entry and exit terminal sections, annealing furnace, alloying furnace, skin pass mill, side trimmer and loopers.

By integrating these advanced systems, JFE Steel aims to significantly enhance its ability to support the automotive sector’s growing demand for next-generation galvanized steel products.


Tags: Galvanized Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking JFE Steel 

Similar articles

US flat steel pricing continues mostly up as supply remains tight amid growing demand

21 Nov | Flats and Slab

EU CRC and HDG prices mainly stable, buyers step back from local and import purchases amid slow demand

21 Nov | Flats and Slab

Japanese crude steel output down one percent in October 2025

21 Nov | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 47, 2025

20 Nov | Flats and Slab

Chinese HDG export offers soften amid weak local market

20 Nov | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HDG prices stable, no deals in Middle East amid absence of discounts

20 Nov | Flats and Slab

Price declines for Brazilian HDG exports

19 Nov | Flats and Slab

US flat steel prices continue to advance amid tight supply, improving demand

14 Nov | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 46, 2025

13 Nov | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HDG offer prices rise slightly on lower end

13 Nov | Flats and Slab

Marketplace Offers

HDG Coil
Thickness:  0.25 - 3 mm
Width:  800 - 1,530 mm
Coil:   R
AKKATOGLU DEMIR CELIK ITH IHR SAN TIC LTD STI.
View Offer
Galvanized Plate
Thickness:  0.25 - 3 mm
Width:  800 - 1,530 mm
Length:  1,000 - 6,000 mm
AKKATOGLU DEMIR CELIK ITH IHR SAN TIC LTD STI.
View Offer
Galvanized Coil
Thickness:  0.3 - 4 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil:   R
DX51D+Z
AKAY GRUP METAL SANAYI TIC. LTD. STI.
View Offer